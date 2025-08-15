Linfield confirm loan arrival of Tranmere Rovers winger as David Healy highlights importance of 'continuing to freshen the squad up'
Prior to Thursday, the reigning Premiership champions had only made one summer signing in Sean Brown, but Healy has now added two more to his panel with Taylor following Scottish striker Matt Yates through the Windsor Park doors.
Taylor has racked up 35 league appearances for League Two club Tranmere, including 11 last term, while he gained further senior experience at Bootle and Oldham Athletic.
The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Tranmere and has scored three Football League goals, getting off the mark against AFC Wimbledon in April 2023.
Taylor has also featured in the EFL Trophy, EFL Cup and FA Cup, and he now joins Linfield ahead of next week’s Conference League play-off clash against Shelbourne.
“It’s important that we continue to freshen the squad up, especially in attacking areas going forward,” Healy told the club’s website. “Sam is a very promising young talent who will be able to give the squad space and energy in the wide areas of the pitch.
"I would like to thank Tranmere Rovers for their co-operation in getting this loan signing and as always the hard work from our Head of Recruitment Willie McKeown.
"I look forward to working with Sam this season and seeing what he can bring to the squad.”