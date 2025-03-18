Defending Premiership champions Larne battled back from a 2-0 deficit for a point against Glentoran that ultimately left both clubs’ main rivals Linfield with the most to celebrate as Irish League champions for a 57th time.

Linfield’s ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran met the title holders aware only victory would prevent David Healy’s Blues from celebrating another domestic crown and confirmation of a world record.

Joe Thomson’s goal double pushed the Glens into a 2-0 lead but Paul O’Neill cut the gap for back-to-back champions Larne and Andy Ryan’s penalty kick left the sides on level terms at the final whistle.

As a result, Linfield hold a lead of 19 points with the long-time leaders and nearest challengers Glentoran only six games left on the schedule.

Glentoran’s David Fisher has an attempt on goal against Larne at the Oval. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

That pre-split title triumph marks a first return to Windsor Park for the Gibson Cup prize since 2022.

Linfield next visit Dungannon Swifts on Monday and make the journey with title glory confirmed.

The Blues sit as the Premiership’s most successful scoring side with 58 goals over 32 games.

They also boast the 12-team top-flight’s best defensive record on just 23 conceded.

In Tuesday’s other Premiership tussle, Coleraine and Cliftonville shared the spoils at 2-2.

Ryan Curran handed Cliftonville the upper hand after the hour mark before the Bannsiders’ on-song striker Matthew Shevlin left it level off a penalty kick.

A second for Shevlin pushed the Bannsiders in front but Curran’s second of the evening – a penalty kick – left both sides all-square at the close of play.

In the race for a top-six spot, Coleraine now sit level on 46 points with Portadown before hosting Niall Currie’s men this weekend at The Showgrounds with the upper hand courtesy of a superior goal difference by five.