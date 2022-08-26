Linfield defeat ‘gut-wrenching’ for David Healy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues crashed out of the Europa Conference League in heartbreaking fashion following their penalty shootout defeat to RFS.

Healy’s men dominated proceedings but couldn’t find a goal in 90 minutes so it was on to extra time.

Their dominance was rewarded in the 104th minute when Kyle McClean fired them in front.

Linfield boss David Healy looks dejected after the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off defeat to RFS at Windsor Park last night

With time running out the Blues spurned a glorious opportunity to wrapped up the game, and it proved costly as the unfortunate Jimmy Callacher put through his own net to take the game to penalties.

Matthew Clarke and Ethan Devine both missed from the spot to end Linfield’s dream of making history by becoming the first Irish League club to qualify for the group stage of a European competition.

“The manner of the defeat hurts,” Healy told BBC Sport after the game. “The dressing room is down and rightly so.

“One thing I will do is front the performance up.

“I thought we were exceptional tonight from start to finish. Some of our play and movement was exceptional.

“We’ll reassess, we’ve got to go again even though it seems so soon now that we have to play Carrick Rangers on Sunday.

“I’m a proud man. I’m proud and privileged to manage this great football club.

“The players gave me the lot tonight, which we needed and wanted.