Linfield defender earns maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-up while Bolton Wanderers teenager is new face in Tommy Wright's squad
Linfield defender Matty Orr, who is still only 17, has received his maiden U21 international call-up after playing a key role in the Blues’ march to Gibson Cup glory.
Orr’s form has attracted interest from a host of clubs across the water and he’s joined in the Northern Ireland squad by Shea Kearney (Cliftonville), Johnny Russell (Glentoran) and Conor Barr (Ballymena United, on loan from Derry City).
Wright’s side will be playing in a mini-tournament against Ukraine’s U20s, Uzbekistan U21s and Turkmenistan U21s, getting underway in Antalya on March 20.
Ten players have received their first call-up to the U21 side, including Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn, Waterford’s Sam Glenfield, Galway United midfielder Max Wilson, Ipswich Town youngster Rio Oudnie-Morgan, Celtic midfielder Fra Turley, former Linfield star Aodhan Doherty who has impressed at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland forward Rhys Walsh.
There’s one new face to the Northern Ireland set-up in Bolton Wanderers defender Sam Inwood – a 19-year-old who made an EFL Trophy appearance earlier this season.
“We are really looking forward to it,” said Wright. “Three games in a 10-day spell will be quite tough for the players.
"We have a squad of 23 so it gives me an opportunity to use all those players and give them minutes.
"It also gives them an opportunity to impress me going forward.”
Squad:
Goalkeepers – Fraser Barnsley (Everton), Stephen McMullan (Waterford, on loan from Fleetwood Town), Mason Munn (Rangers).
Defenders – Tom Atcheson (Marine, on loan from Blackburn Rovers), Conor Barr (Ballymena United, on loan from Derry City), Matthew Carson (Torquay United), Tommy Fogarty (Dunfermline, on loan from Birmingham City), Sam Inwood (Bolton Wanderers), Shea Kearney (Cliftonville), Matty Orr (Linfield), Johnny Russell (Glentoran).
Midfielders – Patrick Kelly (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from West Ham United), Jamie McDonnell (Colchester, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Sam Glenfield (Waterford), Rio Oudnie-Morgan (Ipswich Town), Darren Robinson (Hartlepool United, on loan from Derby County), Francis Turley (Celtic), Max Wilson (Galway United).
Forwards – Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers), Conor Falls (Curzon Ashton, on loan from Huddersfield Town), Makenzie Kirk (St Johnstone), Liam McStravick (Airdrieonians), Rhys Walsh (Sunderland).
