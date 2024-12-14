Linfield double scorer praised for 'work ethic' and 'hunger' by boss David Healy
The 3-0 success moved Linfield clear at the head of the Sports Direct Premiership standings by eight points.
Fitzpatrick broke the deadlock before the half-hour mark ahead of Joel Cooper making it 2-0. Fitzpatrick closed out the scoring for a delighted Healy.
"First and foremost his work ethic, his hunger to keep going and playing," said Healy on BBC Sport NI in praise of Fitzpatrick. "His performance merited his goals today.
"There have been plenty of performances he's given us this season where he hasn't been on the scoresheet.
"There have been times this season when he has basically been the only fit centre forward that we have.
"He very rarely misses too many games which is an absolute credit to him."
Healy added: "I've no doubt he knows the challenges here and people tally up the games that he's played and the goals but he knows what I think of him.
"If he continues doing the job that he's done for a long time now and he can add one or two goals like he did today then we'll settle for that."
