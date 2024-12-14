Matthew Fitzpatrick kicked off and closed the scoring for league leaders Linfield – but manager David Healy opted to highlight attributes outside of his goal brace against Coleraine.

The 3-0 success moved Linfield clear at the head of the Sports Direct Premiership standings by eight points.

Fitzpatrick broke the deadlock before the half-hour mark ahead of Joel Cooper making it 2-0. Fitzpatrick closed out the scoring for a delighted Healy.

"First and foremost his work ethic, his hunger to keep going and playing," said Healy on BBC Sport NI in praise of Fitzpatrick. "His performance merited his goals today.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (left) celebrating his Linfield goal with team-mate Kirk Millar at Windsor Park against Coleraine. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"There have been plenty of performances he's given us this season where he hasn't been on the scoresheet.

"There have been times this season when he has basically been the only fit centre forward that we have.

"He very rarely misses too many games which is an absolute credit to him."

Healy added: "I've no doubt he knows the challenges here and people tally up the games that he's played and the goals but he knows what I think of him.