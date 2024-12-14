Linfield double scorer praised for 'work ethic' and 'hunger' by boss David Healy

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 14th Dec 2024, 22:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Matthew Fitzpatrick kicked off and closed the scoring for league leaders Linfield – but manager David Healy opted to highlight attributes outside of his goal brace against Coleraine.

The 3-0 success moved Linfield clear at the head of the Sports Direct Premiership standings by eight points.

Fitzpatrick broke the deadlock before the half-hour mark ahead of Joel Cooper making it 2-0. Fitzpatrick closed out the scoring for a delighted Healy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"First and foremost his work ethic, his hunger to keep going and playing," said Healy on BBC Sport NI in praise of Fitzpatrick. "His performance merited his goals today.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (left) celebrating his Linfield goal with team-mate Kirk Millar at Windsor Park against Coleraine. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)Matthew Fitzpatrick (left) celebrating his Linfield goal with team-mate Kirk Millar at Windsor Park against Coleraine. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)
Matthew Fitzpatrick (left) celebrating his Linfield goal with team-mate Kirk Millar at Windsor Park against Coleraine. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"There have been plenty of performances he's given us this season where he hasn't been on the scoresheet.

"There have been times this season when he has basically been the only fit centre forward that we have.

"He very rarely misses too many games which is an absolute credit to him."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Healy added: "I've no doubt he knows the challenges here and people tally up the games that he's played and the goals but he knows what I think of him.

"If he continues doing the job that he's done for a long time now and he can add one or two goals like he did today then we'll settle for that."

Related topics:David HealyLinfieldColeraineJoel Cooper

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice