Linfield expect David Healy to remain in charge after new contract offer amid continued Dundee interest

Linfield expect title-winning manager David Healy to remain in charge at Windsor Park after offering him a new contract extension – but the Northern Ireland legend is still a contender for the vacant position at Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee.

It was revealed last month that Healy, who has won six Premiership titles alongside three League Cup crowns and two Irish Cups across a trophy-laden decade at the Blues, is amongst the options being considered by Dundee following Tony Docherty’s departure.

Healy has previously had interest from Scotland, where he spent time at Rangers during his playing career, with the 45-year-old rejecting an opportunity to take over at Championship side Raith Rovers last year.

The News Letter understands Linfield have officially offered Healy a new contract – his current deal, which was signed in August, expires at the end of next season – and expect him to lead them into their Champions League return and Premiership title defence.

Linfield manager David Healy has been the subject of interest from Dundee. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Per sources, Healy’s contract at Linfield allows him to speak to any club outside of the Irish League without requiring permission.

Speaking to the BBC last month, Healy distanced himself from the links to Dundee, saying: "I am going to Scotland this weekend but no [not for a job interview].

"I'm sure I'll sit down and talk about the contract, I've been successful, and I think the club know what they're going to get out of me.

"I shouldn't see why it can't come to a conclusion; I think it has been timing and circumstances [as reasons why it hasn't yet been resolved].

"I contemplated a change last summer because I didn't know where I stood, but hopefully with the success this year, going forward we can build on that."

In an interview with the News Letter in May, Linfield chairman Roy McGivern stated his desire to keep Healy at the club and revealed talks over a new deal were underway.

"We’ve had a fantastic season and David has a year left on his contract so there’s not any great urgency in this, but we have been having discussions and hopefully that will come to a conclusion fairly soon,” he said. “It’s not a surprise to see speculation.

"Last year there was also interest in David and when you have the record that David has had at Linfield then it’s not surprising that other clubs show interest, but he’s fully committed to Linfield, he loves the club and really enjoyed the success last season.

"He’s looking forward to taking us into Europe next season in the Champions League and that will be David’s focus when he comes back from his break and it’s all we’re concentrating on at this stage.

"Since David came into the club it has been a pleasure to work with him and he has brought us great success. We’re in a good place at this moment in time as a club and you never stand still at Linfield.