Linfield extend lead at top of Premiership table to four points once again as Kirk Millar strike secures victory over Loughgall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Team news:
LOUGHGALL: Turker, Rea, Murdock, Brogan, Kelly, Andrade, Ferris, Hoey, Patton, Magee, Loughran.
Subs: Devine, Carson, Teggart, Norton, Gibson, Carroll, Duke.
LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, East, Millar, McClean, Hall, Clarke, Mulgrew, Fitzpatrick, Annett, Archer.
Subs: Walsh, McBrien, McKee, McGee, McKay, Doherty, Graham.
Referee: Shane Andrews.
FIRST HALF:
2: Early chance for Loughgall as Benji Magee sends a shot straight at Chris Johns after some good work from Nathaniel Ferris.
7: Andrew Hoey’s shot from inside the box is blocked just in time by Daniel Finlayson and then Oran Brogan tries his luck from distance, but a swerving effort is held by Chris Johns.
27: Rhys Annett is played in on the edge of the box with a ball from the right but can only blaze his shot high and wide.
34: Loughgall break with the ball played centrally to Mark Patton who spreads it wide to a galloping Jamie Rea. Full-back slides it into a dangerous Benji Magee and after some neat footwork strikes his shot wide of the post.
35: Matthew Clarke thought he had given Linfield the lead but his header bounces back off the underside of the crossbar.
38: Andrew Hoey nutmegs Daniel Finlayson and the Linfield defender brings him down on the edge of the box, giving Loughgall a free-kick right on the edge of the penalty area. Mark Patton’s delivery is met by Caolan Loughran and goes over the bar.
HALF TIME: Loughgall 0 – 0 Linfield
SECOND HALF:
47: GOAL – Loughgall 0 – 1 LINFIELD (TIERNAN KELLY, OG) – Perfect start to the second-half for David Healy’s side as Loughgall midfielder Tiernan Kelly puts Kirk Millar’s cross into his own net.
54: GOAL – Loughgall 0 – 2 LINFIELD (KIRK MILLAR) – Sensational volley from Kirk Millar doubles Linfield’s lead. A free-kick is cleared as far as the Blues winger on the edge of the Loughgall box and his vicious shot finds the bottom corner.
57: Totally different Linfield side have came out after the break and they’re creating chances at will. Kyle McClean drives through midfield and sends a curled effort wide.
58: GOAL – LOUGHGALL 1 (BENJI MAGEE) – 2 Linfield – Commentator’s curse! A superb driving run from Pablo Andrade, who plays in Benji Magee. His shot deflects past Chris Johns via Ben Hall. His 15th league goal of the season.
60: Oran Brogan is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Matthew Clarke. Kirk Millar’s free-kick is pushed wide by goalkeeper Turker.
66: Two Linfield subs as Darragh McBrien and Ethan McGee, making his Linfield debut, replace Rhys Annett and Josh Archer.
67: Not sure how Linfield haven’t scored a third as scrambled Loughgall defence blocks Matthew Fitzpatrick’s shot on the line.
71: Chris Johns makes a superb save at full stretch after Andrew Hoey’s deflected shot looked destined for goal. The Linfield stopper recovers quickly to make another save at his near post.
74: Loughgall clear off the line again as Jamie Rea stops Ben Hall’s header from a corner finding the net.
80: Two Loughgall substitutions with Robbie Norton and Aaron Duke replacing Mark Patton and Nathaniel Ferris.
87: Benji Magee sends his header from Pablo Andrade’s cross just over the Linfield crossbar.
FULL TIME: Loughgall 1 – 2 Linfield