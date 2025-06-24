Linfield 'extremely disappointed' as ticket allocation for Champions League trip to Shelbourne revealed
In a blockbuster European tie which pits the reigning Irish League champions against the League of Ireland kings, Linfield will make the trip to Dublin on July 9 before hosting the return leg at Windsor Park seven days later.
Tolka Park usually has a capacity of around 5,700, but that has been reduced for the Champions League fixture due to seating-only requirements.
UEFA rules state: “The visiting association or club must be allocated 5% of the total stadium capacity as tickets for their supporters in a dedicated sector of the stadium. This sector of the stadium must be capable of being segregated from other sectors. The location of away supporters within this sector must be agreed in advance by police and public authorities.”
The South Belfast outfit have made their frustrations over the situation clear ahead of a mammoth clash with the winner set to progress into at least a Conference League play-off as they chase the riches of League Phase football.
"Linfield FC has received notification from Shelbourne FC that our away ticket allocation for the Champions League first leg tie at Tolka Park on Wednesday 9th July is limited to just 280 tickets,” the club said in a statement. “This limited allocation is due to the reduced capacity at the stadium as a result of UEFA's seating only requirements.
“The club is extremely disappointed at receiving such a limited allocation for such an important and eagerly anticipated game, however this is completely out of our control.
"These tickets will be made available to Club Members only and details of the online sale and pricing arrangements will be published later this week.”
