Linfield fined £4,000 and handed suspended one-game stadium ban for away supporters by Irish FA
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sanctions stem from Premiership games against reigning champions Larne at Inver Park on September 15, Cliftonville on October 20 at Solitude and also in their home clash with Loughgall on October 28.
Linfield, who have the right to appeal all sanctions issued by the Irish FA's disciplinary committee, currently sit top of the Premiership table as they chase a record-extending 57th Irish League crown.
The one-match ban for travelling supporters has been suspended until February 29, 2024 with the governing body saying that the ban can be enforced with immediate effect if any misconduct takes place prior to that date.
Sectarian chanting took place against Larne and Cliftonville while a racist comment from a supporter was aimed at Loughgall player Pablo Andrade during their league meeting at Windsor Park.
The Blues have been fined £1,000 for chanting against Larne, £2,000 for the Cliftonville incident and £1,000 for the Loughgall game.