The punishment is effective from last Thursday and comes after some Linfield fans threw missiles and were involved in sectarian chanting during the clash with rivals Glentoran on October 14.

Irish champions Linfield have confirmed they will not appeal the decision and issued a statement on Monday night calling for those involved to “desist immediately”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club also warned that it faces the possibility of a full stadium ban and points deduction if a similar situation arises again.

Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast, where Linfield have closed the Kop Stand for a period of two months following an Irish FA sanction over spectator misconduct.

In a statement, Linfield FC said: "Whilst the club put forward a range of mitigations in relation to actions taken to combat spectator misconduct within the stadium, including online educational messages and increased security measures, the [IFA disciplinary] committee determined that Linfield must close the Kop stand for a period of two months with immediate effect.

"The club's board of directors will do all within their power to defend the club from disciplinary sanctions where possible but cannot and will not defend the indefensible. As such, we have accepted the punishment on this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The committee also commended the club on their engagement with relevant parties and positive measures that have already been actioned to date. We will continue to engage with the disciplinary committee going forward,” the statement continued.

"The club's board of directors is deeply concerned at this development and urges all of our supporters to get fully behind the club in its efforts to eradicate sectarian singing and all other forms of spectator misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This behaviour is wrong on every level and is extremely damaging to the club that we all support. We again call for this to desist immediately.

"The club will continue its engagement with the supporters' group which identifies itself as 'Blue Unity' as an ongoing attempt to rectify these issues but would warn that more punitive measures will be introduced to ensure that this unacceptable behaviour does not continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad