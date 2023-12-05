Linfield, Glenavon and Portadown reached the semi-finals of the BetMcLean Cup after a pulsating night of action.

A goalless first-half at Inver Park in Larne would see Linfield midfielder Josh Archer force Rohan Ferguson into a smart save with a sweetly hit half-volley that sailed over the crossbar.

At the other end, Lee Bonis had a header saved but Andy Ryan went within a matter of inches from finding the back of net as his attempt from Leroy Millar's endeavour went just wide of the post.

The game headed into extra-time with Linfield reduced to ten men as Kyle McClean was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Linfield celebrate their BetMcLean Cup win over Larne at Inver Park

Remarkably, Linfield took the lead through Euan East but it was quickly cancelled out via Lee Bonis.

Then, Leroy Millar looked like sending Larne through when he made it 2-1 but Braiden Graham equalised to send the game into penalties.

The hosts missed three out of their five penalties, meaning the holders Linfield progressed through.

In a delayed Mid-Ulster derby between Portadown and Loughgall at Shamrock Park, the visitors started the brighter as Jordan Gibson, Pablo Andrade and Tiarnan Kelly all went close within the first 20 minutes.

Larne’s Jazzier Ryan and Linfield’s Joel Cooper in action at Inver Park

The Ports saw a penalty appeal come and go as Eoin Bradley was tumbled inside the box, with Kenny Kane sending a 30-yard audacious lob wide.

It looked like it wasn't going to be Loughgall's night as Gareth Buchanan tipped Eoghan McCawl's inadvertent clearance onto the crossbar, with Nathaniel Ferris also heading wide.

Those missed chances would cost Loughgall dear as Portadown took the lead on 68 minutes as McCawl finished beyond Beraat Turker.

Both teams finished with ten men as Portadown secured their passage via a late goal from Eamon Fyfe to make it 2-0.

Glenavon's Aaron Prendergast celebrates his goal against Coleraine in the BetMcLean Cup quarter-final clash at the Showgrounds

Coleraine and Glenavon's meeting was their second in the space of three days and the in-form Lurgan Blues took the lead on 31 minutes. A great ball by Tiarnan Mulvenna found Jack Malone and the midfielder executed into the back of the net.

The Bannsiders equalised three minutes later as Dean Jarvis converted from a free-kick, but the visitors restored that advantage before the half-time whistle as Aaron Prendergast diverted Peter Campbell's shot into the back of the net.

Oran Kearney's men tried to scramble home an equaliser and keep their hopes alive of reaching a fourth successive final, but it wasn't to be and they fell further behind when Cohen Henderson struck on the counter attack to make it 3-1.

The Stripes reduced the arrears through Conor McKendry's looping effort but they failed to make it four finals in succession and Glenavon will host Portadown in the last four.

Portadown's Eoghan McCawl was on target against Loughgall at Shamrock Park

However, the contest between Dungannon Swifts and Newry City was called off due to traffic delays.

Despite the Swifts saying the game was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances", it is believed only three of the four officials would make it to Stangmore Park in time.