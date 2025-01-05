Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield’s Irish Cup hat-trick hero Matthew Fitzpatrick admits “this week has put football into perspective” after the sudden death of former team-mate Michael Newberry.

The Irish League paid its respects to Newberry ahead of Saturday’s Irish Cup fifth round fixtures following his passing earlier this week with a minute’s silence held around the grounds.

There was also a tribute video played at Windsor Park, where Newberry spent three-and-a-half years as a player, prior to the Blues’ 4-0 win over Wellington Rec while at Solitude, the home of Cliftonville, who the Northern Ireland youth international joined in the summer, a pre-match memorial ceremony was held.

Players from the Reds and opponents Banbridge Rangers walked out to ‘Going Home’ – a song which is synonymous with Newberry’s beloved Newcastle United – while captains Rory Hale and Peter Smyth carried wreaths which were placed alongside Michael’s home and away jerseys in the middle of the pitch.

Linfield's players pay tribute to their former team-mate Michael Newberry at Windsor Park on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Fitzpatrick spent one season playing alongside Newberry after joining Linfield from Glenavon in the summer of 2023, winning the BetMcLean Cup together last term, and the 30-year-old admits it was a tough week for everyone associated with the club.

"It wasn't our best performance and we were frustrated at half-time...we thought we should have been better in our performance, but this week has put football into perspective and we're not going to be too hard on ourselves this week of all weeks after the news of what happened to Newbs,” he told the club’s media channel. “It has been a really tough week for everyone in the dressing room.

"Newbs was an unbelievable person, a good friend to everyone in there and I'm not overexaggerating when I say everyone in that changing room loved him.

"It has been a really tough week coming to terms with that but we had a job to do today and thankfully we got it done.

"It is really tough. We don't want to make excuses for our performance but it has been really tough coming back in here and trying to get on with it.

"There was a great tribute to Michael before kick-off and it's hard going from that to switching into game mode, but thankfully we got the job done and scored four goals."

Fitzpatrick has now scored five goals in his last four appearances across competitions after Saturday’s treble while Robbie McDaid netted for the first time since January 2023 to help set up a sixth round showdown with ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran.

"Kirk (Millar) put one on a plate for me in the first half then in the second half one fell to me in the box and Ethan (McGee) played a great ball through to me for my third,” he added. “It was great to see Robbie get a goal.

"Robbie has been through the mill personally on and off the pitch and he deserved that goal.

"He has worked so hard and he's probably the hardest worker in that changing room so it's great to see him back and he will be massive for us this year.