Linfield have work to do against The New Saints

The Blues went down 1-0 in Oswestry after Ryan Brobbell's goal at the start of the second half.

David Healy's men pushed hard for an equaliser in the final stages but found home keeper Conor Roberts in inspired form.

He produced several important saves to secure the win for the Cymru Premier outfit.

Robbie McDaid made his competitive debut for the Blues in Oswestry

Robbie McDaid and Daniel Finlayson were all handed their competitive debuts by David Healy with Joel Cooper given a start in what was the start of his third spell with the club.

The New Saints started brightly forcing a corner inside six minutes after Matthew Clarke was forced to deal with a dangerous cross.

From the resulting set-piece Declan McManus headed over at the near post.

Striker McDaid almost made a goal out of nothing on 11 minutes as he closed down the keeper, whose attempted clearance bounced off the Linfeld man and out for a goal kick.

Ryan Brobbell made space on the edge of the box on the half hour before firing over.

The Blues responded as McDaid played a one-two with Jamie Mulgrew before firing in a low cross which Cooper almost connected with.

The visitors were denied an opener on 39 minutes as Finlayson dangerous low cross was brilliantly kept out by The New Saints keeper Conor Roberts and Clarke's follow-up was hooked off the line.

It was all Linfield now with Cooper latching on to a flick by Mulgrew before flashing a volley narrowly over the bar as the first half ended goalless.

The Blues were almost caught cold at the start of the second half as McManus drove inside from the right before driving a left-foot shot over the bar.

McManus though turned creator on 52 minutes as he played in Brobbell with a diagonal pass, and he found the fr corner of the net.

McManus was proving a real threat and almost doubled the hosts' lead before the hour mark with another trademark run before he fizzed a shot inches over the bar.

Cooper and McDaid linked up again on 73 minutes as the former released the latter but Roberts was off his line smartly to deny the striker.

Substitute Jordan Stewart was then denied by Roberts from a tight angle after good work by Clarke.

Healy's men were pushing for a leveller and went close again seven minutes from time.

Stephen Fallon showed great feet to work an opening after being played in by Chris McKee, but the midfielder's shot was against saved by Roberts.