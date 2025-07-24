Linfield hit with €12,000 fine by UEFA following Champions League qualifier against Shelbourne

Linfield have been hit with a €12,000 fine by the UEFA Appeals Body following their Champions League first qualifying round fixture against Shelbourne at Windsor Park.

The Blues were pitted against the reigning League of Ireland champions upon their return to Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 2022, ultimately losing out 2-1 on aggregate despite drawing 1-1 in the second-leg in Belfast.

On Thursday, UEFA confirmed they’ve charged Linfield with offences relating to ‘lighting of fireworks’ and ‘racist and/or discriminatory behaviour’.

UEFA posted that their decision was “to fine Linfield FC €10,000 and to order the partial closure of Linfield FC’s stadium (i.e. the West stand), during the next one (1) UEFA club competition match in which Linfield FC will play as host club, for the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters. Said stadium closure is suspended during a probationary period of two (2) years, starting from the date of the present decision”.

They added that a further fine of €2,000 was being handed out for lighting of fireworks inside the South Belfast venue.