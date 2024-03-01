Scenes from the Linfield section of The Showgrounds on February 16 during the Sports Direct Premiership match against Coleraine. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

​The Blues must face two post-split Windsor Park fixtures with a full stadium ban imposed on home supporters, with a suspension on Linfield fans in the West Stand for the earlier game against Newry City.

A financial penalty of a £3,000 fine has also been delivered in the latest NIFL Notice of Complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield have the right to challenge the two-game full stadium ban with the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee.

The West Stand punishment for Newry’s visit on Saturday, March 16 is a suspended sentence – now triggered – dating back to the Boxing Day derby against Glentoran. It comes into effect post-March 4.

An additional three-match stadium ban for home fans has been suspended until December 31, 2024 but “may be implemented with immediate effect if another incident of spectator misconduct occurs”.

The bans and fine were imposed on Linfield following spectator misconduct in the 3-0 league defeat at Coleraine on February 16. Flares were let off from within the away end on February 16, with smoke from pyrotechnics resulting in a delay to kick-off in the second half of the Sports Direct Premiership meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement ahead of the fixture released by the PSNI highlighted “can we remind all fans attending Coleraine FC vs Linfield match to refrain from bringing flares into the ground” and that “it is an offence, you will be prosecuted and may receive a Football Banning Order”.

The NIFL Notice of Complaints also confirmed a five-match suspension for Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King and £100 fine following “unsporting conduct towards a match official” on February 17 against Dungannon Swifts.

Newry City AFC boss Barry Gray has, following a challenge to the IFA Disciplinary Committee, seen his ban and club fine reduced.