Linfield hit with full stadium bans and fine after incidents in Coleraine loss
The Blues must face two post-split Windsor Park fixtures with a full stadium ban imposed on home supporters, with a suspension on Linfield fans in the West Stand for the earlier game against Newry City.
A financial penalty of a £3,000 fine has also been delivered in the latest NIFL Notice of Complaints.
Linfield have the right to challenge the two-game full stadium ban with the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee.
The West Stand punishment for Newry’s visit on Saturday, March 16 is a suspended sentence – now triggered – dating back to the Boxing Day derby against Glentoran. It comes into effect post-March 4.
An additional three-match stadium ban for home fans has been suspended until December 31, 2024 but “may be implemented with immediate effect if another incident of spectator misconduct occurs”.
The bans and fine were imposed on Linfield following spectator misconduct in the 3-0 league defeat at Coleraine on February 16. Flares were let off from within the away end on February 16, with smoke from pyrotechnics resulting in a delay to kick-off in the second half of the Sports Direct Premiership meeting.
A statement ahead of the fixture released by the PSNI highlighted “can we remind all fans attending Coleraine FC vs Linfield match to refrain from bringing flares into the ground” and that “it is an offence, you will be prosecuted and may receive a Football Banning Order”.
The NIFL Notice of Complaints also confirmed a five-match suspension for Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King and £100 fine following “unsporting conduct towards a match official” on February 17 against Dungannon Swifts.
Newry City AFC boss Barry Gray has, following a challenge to the IFA Disciplinary Committee, seen his ban and club fine reduced.
Gray must serve a two-match suspension from March 4, with Newry’s fine cut to £400. The original IFA Disciplinary Committee ruling was a six-match ban and £1,000 fine relating to comments made after Newry’s game with Cliftonville on January 13.