Linfield in Champions League dreamland thanks to Jamie Mulgrew and Ethan Devine

The Blues were only seconds away from elimination, having lost the first round against The New Saints in Owestry last week.

But skipper Jamie Mulgrew was introduced to the action late in the second half and it was his wonder strike on 94 minutes that sent the international arena into raptures to level the tie on aggregate.

Then Devine, the scorer of so many important goals in Linfield’s title win last season, struck in extra-time to lift the roof off the stadium.

Ethan Devine celebrates his extra-time goal that helped secure Champions League progress for Linfield over The New Saints. Pic by Pacemaker

The Blues will now face Norway’s Bodo Glimt at home in next week’s second round, while TNS drop into the UEFA Conference League and travel to Reykjavik for a showdown with Vikingur.

Healy made only one change to the team that lost the first leg, handing Kyle McClean a starting shirt in place of skipper Mulgrew. Defender Matthew Clarke took over the captain’s armband.

TNS chief Anthony Limbrick unsurprisingly named an unchanged side.

It was the Blues who asked the early questions and goalkeeper Connor Roberts – the hero of his team’s win last week – was forced into action after only five minutes, confidently holding on to a Kirk Millar free-kick after Joel Cooper had been hauled down by Leo Smith.

The visitors – who appeared happy to waste time at every opportunity - then had a let-off when Jordan Williamson sliced a Millar corner-kick agonisingly over his own crossbar before Cooper’s trickery on the left took him clear but Daniel Finlayson couldn’t convert the winger’s cross at the back post.

Midfielder Chris Shields then tried his luck from distance following a surging run from Stephen Fallon, only to see his shot flash wide.

The Blues almost carved out an opener on 19 minutes. Fallon again showed great tenacity on the left and, when he whipped in his cross, his time Finlayson got up above everyone else but his header was superbly pawed clear by Roberts.

The visitors had to wait until the 39th minute for their first sniff of a chance at the other end. Daniel Davies cut in from the right and managed to hold off Millar’s challenge before firing in a low shot that Chris Johns dealt with at the near post.

But it was Roberts who was called on again three minutes later, getting down to save a Robbie McDaid header after Shields produced the most delicious of deliveries from the right.

Then, just before the half-time whistle, Cooper produced another little piece of magic through the middle, but his stinging low shot was again well retrieved by that man Roberts.

Healy’s team had a real let-off nine minutes after the restart. Smith’s cross picked out Declan McManus and his bullet header appeared destined for the corner of the net until Johns got a glove to the ball to somehow claw it away.

Healy finally ran out of patience and decided to reshape his team by introducing Jordan Stewart and Chris McKee.

But it was the visitors who began to prob and prod looking for the goal that would kill the tie. It almost arrived with 16 minutes remaining when McManus picked up a cross from Smith but his shot was brilliantly blocked by Clarke.

The Blues were right out of luck in injury time when substitute Devine rapped the crossbar with a thumping header following another Millar delivery.

But with only seconds remaining, Mulgrew picked up a ball 25 yards out and let fly with a spectacular drive that flashed into the top corner, giving Roberts no chance.

The place erupted five minutes into extra-time with that Devine party piece. Jordan Stewart sent Chris McKee free on the left and when he drilled in a low cross, the big striker slid the ball under Roberts.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Millar (Pepper, 99), McClean (Stewart, 67), Cooper, McDaid (Devine, 78), Hall (Mulgrew, 78), M.Clarke, Finlayson (McKee, 67), Fallon (Palmer, 99).

Subs (not used): Walsh, Newberry, Quinn, A.Clarke, Archer.

THE NEW SAINTS: Roberts, Marriott, K.Davies (Hudson, 111), Astles, Routledge, Brobbell, McManus, Redmond (Clark, 67), Williams (Cieslewicz, 78), Smith (Daniels, 105), D.Davies (Pask, 83).

Subs (not used): Atherton, Canavan, Kirkman, Lock, Warder, Cornish.