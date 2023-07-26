News you can trust since 1737
Linfield issue update over ticket arrangements for Europa Conference League game with Pogon Szczecin

Linfield Football Club have provided an update over arrangements for this evening’s Europa Conference League tie against Pogon Szczecin, whose fans are banned from entering the stadium.
By Sports Desk
Published 26th Jul 2023, 23:27 BST- 2 min read

Yesterday, representatives of Linfield FC took part in an emergency security meeting alongside personnel from UEFA, IFA, PSNI and the visiting Polish team.

Pogon Szczecin were banned from having away fans at three fixtures by UEFA following crowd disturbances and acts of damage following a fixture in Denmark against Brøndby last year.

A statement issued by Linfield FC said: “Due to the opposition club having a ban on their fans entering the stadium, Linfield FC now finds itself in an invidious position, through no fault of this club.“Paper tickets will not be on sale prior to Thursday's game, due to a UEFA restriction. However, the ticket office will be open between 10am and 3pm on match day at Windsor Park. Supporters must provide UK photographic identification to allow them to purchase a ticket.“Tickets will remain on sale online up to kick off but only to supporters who have purchased online tickets from this club before, or used this club's online Superstore.”

Linfield manager David Healy is preparing his side for Thursday's Europa Conference League clash with Pogon SzczecinLinfield manager David Healy is preparing his side for Thursday's Europa Conference League clash with Pogon Szczecin
The statement went on to reveal that added security will be in place for the first leg tie.“Linfield FC is particularly aggrieved that supporters of this club are being inconvenienced, a point which the club has conveyed in the strongest possible terms to UEFA.“There will be additional security in attendance at this match and as always, this club will appreciate and rely on the cooperation and patience of all supporters, to ensure all arrangements surrounding this match pass off smoothly.Everyone at Linfield FC looks forward to seeing the club's supporters at Windsor Park tomorrow evening, to back David Healy's match night squad.”

Earlier this week, Linfield vowed that any away fans attempting to enter Windsor Park would be “denied access” after the club was made aware of visiting supporters buying tickets for the home end.

