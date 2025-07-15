David Healy’s “incredible journey” as Linfield boss will hit a milestone moment at Windsor Park on Wednesday – but the record-breaking Northern Ireland legend only has focus on one number...the final scoreline.

Over 6,000 tickets have been sold for the Blues’ Championship League first qualifying round second-leg clash with Shelbourne on a night which promises to serve up plenty of talking points against the Dublin visitors.

Facing a 1-0 deficit to the League of Ireland champions, Healy’s Linfield will need “a big night and one to remember”.

Extra motivation will be provided by the landmark achievement of Healy stepping into a Linfield dug-out for the 500th time as manager.

Linfield boss David Healy salutes the away support in Dublin during last week's Champions League first qualifying round first-leg tie with Shelbourne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

It is a source of great pride for Healy to hold his place in Linfield history but the individual achievement he considers “the pleasure of my life” will stand second to his desire for another memorable Blues win.

"On a personal level, to manage 500 games is a milestone - certainly at this football club,” said Healy, who finished his playing career as leading goalscorer for Northern Ireland. "I grew up in Killyleagh, no-one knows it well but I managed to have a career in football.

"I grew up supporting Northern Ireland, Man United and Rangers, with Linfield being my local club.

"Although I never got the opportunity to play for Linfield, I had the privilege and pleasure to manage the football club.

"To go back to the young boy of 12 or 13 dreaming of playing in the Premier League and playing for the international team - I don't think I ever dreamt of managing Linfield, certainly for 500 games...but it has been an incredible journey.

"I've had the privilege of having success, we have won the league six times in nine seasons and I am coming up to 10 years here.

"I have been lucky to work with players like Chris (Shields), Jamie (Mulgrew), Mark Stafford, Mark Haughey, Andy Waterworth, Niall Quinn, Matthew Clarke, Kirk Millar.

"It has been the pleasure of my life overseeing what happens in the dressing room.

"I oversee as a manager, there is enough experience where they can manage situations.

"There is enough experience and I trust the players.

"To be manager for 500 games is incredible and I will have my family here.