Linfield kick-off title defence at home to Portadown

The fixtures were announced over the weekend with the action getting underway on Saturday 13 August.

In the opening round of fixtures, champions Linfield start the defence of their crown against Portadown at Windsor Park, whilst newly promoted Newry City travel to Carrick Rangers for their first top-flight game in three years.

Elsewhere there are some big clashes as a repeat of the League Cup final will be held at the Coleraine Showgrounds as the Bannsiders look to start their season on the front foot against last season’s runners-up, Cliftonville.

The new season will kick-off on Saturday, August 13

There is also a re-run of the final game of last season as the European Playoff finalists Larne and Glentoran meet at Inver Park.

Whilst, Crusaders will host Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United take on Glenavon in a mouth-watering opening weekend of action.

The league format sees each club play each other three times before the ‘split’ after gameweek 33, with the top half clubs and the bottom half clubs facing off against each other respectively, to complete the 38 game campaign which concludes on Saturday 29 April 2023.

Supporters should note that all fixtures are subject to change and that all television and live stream broadcasts are yet to be confirmed.

Opening day fixtures:

Saturday, August 13, 3pm

Ballymena United v Glenavon

Carrick Rangers v Newry City

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Larne v Glentoran