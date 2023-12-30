Linfield maintain one-point advantage at Premiership's summit after 1-1 draw with second-placed Larne at Inver Park

Linfield maintained their one-point advantage over Larne at the Premiership’s summit as the pair couldn’t be separated in Saturday’s top of the table clash at Inver Park. Here’s the story of the match...

From the side that defeated Glentoran on Boxing Day, Linfield were without star man Joel Cooper and captain Jamie Mulgrew with Michael Newberry and Josh Archer drafted in.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch made four changes with Levi Ives, Jaziel Orozco and Joe Thomson missing out entirely while Kieran Lloyd dropped to the bench. Cian Bolger, Sean Graham, Mark Randall and Shea Gordon, making his first league start since August, replaced them.

Teams:

Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates scoring for Linfield. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

LARNE: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Farquhar, Bolger, A Donnelly, Graham, Gordon, Randall, Millar, Ryan, Bonis.

Subs: Dowling, Glynn, McCart, C Donnelly, Lloyd, Allan, O’Neill.

LINFIELD: Johns, Hall, Finlayson, Clarke, East, Newberry, McClean, Millar, Archer, Fitzpatrick, Annett.

Subs: Walsh, McBrien, McKee, McCullough, McKay, Doherty, Graham.

FIRST HALF

6: GOAL - LARNE 1 (LEE BONIS) - 0 Linfield – What a start for Larne! Lee Bonis latches on to a ball over the top and rounds goalkeeper Chris Johns, who initially came to clear but then hesitated, before tapping into an empty net.

14: Some neat link up play between Leroy Millar and Andy Ryan, who plays a through ball to Lee Bonis, but his cross is mistimed and easily smothered by Chris Johns.

16: First yellow card of the afternoon goes to Linfield’s Josh Archer. He was dispossessed by Mark Randall and made sure the Larne midfielder couldn’t capitalise by pulling his shirt.

25: GOAL - Larne 1 - 1 LINFIELD (MATTHEW FITZPATRICK) – Pinpoint delivery from Michael Newberry into the box and Matthew Fitzpatrick heads home from close range to bring Linfield level at Inver Park with his sixth league goal of the season.

34: Andy Ryan, who produced the first assist for Bonis, plays another ball over the top for his strike partner, but Euan East comes across in time to avert the danger.

35: OFFSIDE - Linfield think they have the lead with an almost identical piece of play to their opener as Fitzpatrick heads in from Kirk Millar's cross, but it's ruled out for offside.

37: Larne break at speed through Mark Randall, who plays in Tomas Cosgrove and in turn the ball finds its way to Lee Bonis. His vicious shot is blocked by Euan East and goes out for a corner, which ultimately comes to nothing.

HALF TIME: Larne 1 -1 Linfield. Larne players and fans furious as referee Chris Morrison blows the whistle as they are about to deliver a free-kick. Aaron Donnelly was originally going to take it but Sean Graham then came across.

SECOND HALF

48: Euan East steps in from defence and unleashes a shot which Rohan Ferguson comfortably gets across to block before gathering at the second attempt.

51: Yellow card for Michael Newberry as he’s adjudged to have barged Lee Bonis to the floor.

59: Tomas Cosgrove is brought down as he drives into the box and provides Larne with a free-kick in a dangerous position, but Andy Ryan’s effort sails just over the crossbar.

62: Lee Bonis plays Leroy Millar in down Larne’s right as the crowd rise in anticipation. He tries to play it back into the box but a sliding Linfield defender clears the danger.

64: David Healy makes his first substitution as Rhys Annett is replaced by Chris McKee.

65: Larne midfielder Shea Gordon is shown a yellow card for dragging back Chris McKee as Linfield attempted to break.

70: Huge chance for Larne! Lee Bonis wins his header from a cross and nods back into Andy Ryan, who is free in the box but can’t get the desired connection to trouble Chris Johns.

75: Paul O’Neill comes on in place of Andy Ryan for Larne.

76: The ball drops to Lee Bonis in the box and he swivels on his shot, but once again Euan East is in the exactly right place to block.

77: Larne looking threatening and substitute Paul O’Neill almost immediately makes an impact but his header from Leroy Millar’s cross sails just wide of the post.

80: Paul O’Neill is straight in amongst the action and is booked for a bit of afters from a free-kick with Matthew Clarke. Another Larne substitution with Micheal Glynn coming on for Mark Randall.

83: Tomas Cosgrove is booked by Chris Morrison for a challenge on Matthew Clarke.

90+2: Ben Hall has a glorious chance to steal the win for Linfield, but his header bounces off the ground and over the crossbar.