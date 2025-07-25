Linfield make frustration clear with 'small minority' damaging 'reputation of the club' after UEFA fine
The governing body confirmed on Thursday that Linfield had been dealt a €10,000 fine due to ‘racist and/or discriminatory behaviour’ while another €2,000 was handed down following the ‘lighting of fireworks’.
UEFA have also threatened the potential of a one-game partial stadium closure, which is suspended for a probationary period of two years.
It’s a financial blow for Linfield, who remain in Europe after dropping down to the Conference League following a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Shels – David Healy’s side drew 0-0 with Lithuanian outfit FK Žalgiris on Thursday evening.
They’ll host the second-leg at Windsor Park next week and the reigning Irish League champions have called on supporters to take heed of UEFA’s warning to ensure no “further financial punishment and reputational damage”.
“Linfield Football Club notes with extreme disappointment the €12,000 sanction imposed by UEFA following our Champions League fixture against Shelbourne at Windsor Park on 16th July,” the club posted in a statement. “This sanction is as a result of sectarian chanting and the use of flares by individuals who would profess to be our supporters.
“The club has repeatedly urged its supporters to refrain from all forms of sectarian and discriminatory chanting at our games and also to avoid the use of pyrotechnics.
"We had a fantastic number of fans present at the Shelbourne game and it is deeply frustrating that a small minority of supporters continue to disregard our appeals and consequently damage the reputation of the club.
“UEFA have also warned that partial stadium closure will follow if there is any repeat of such behaviour over the next two years.
"The club would again appeal to all supporters to take heed of this warning and ensure that the club does not receive further financial punishment and reputational damage.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.