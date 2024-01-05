Linfield boss David Healy admitted his delight at landing “one of the brightest young talents in the league” in Ethan McGee with the defender joining from Dungannon Swifts on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old is another product of the successful Swifts academy and has been their star player in recent seasons, playing in 21 of 24 Premiership matches this campaign and took on captaincy duties in the injury absence of Chris Hegarty.

He scored a crucial goal in last season’s relegation/promotion play-off against Annagh United and had also been linked with a move to Linfield’s title rivals Larne as well as League of Ireland clubs, but the Blues have ultimately won the race for his signature.

“Ethan is a player we have been tracking for some time now and he is one of the brightest young talents in the league,” said Healy. “Ethan is a very versatile player who can play in a number of positions and is a welcome addition to our squad.

Ethan McGee has joined Linfield on a two-and-a-half year deal from Dungannon Swifts. PIC: Linfield FC

“I would like to place on record my thanks to our Head of Recruitment Willie McKeown for all his hard work in bringing Ethan to the club. I would also like to thank the board for their continued support and backing.”

The significant move comes less than 24 hours after Linfield chairman Roy McGivern reaffirmed the club’s intention to back Healy in the January transfer window and their commitment to a full-time model in his New Year’s message to supporters.

"We enter the New Year in a strong position, with the team holding a four-point lead at the top of the table following some superb performances over the holiday period,” he said. “Full credit must go to the manager and his squad for their fantastic efforts so far this season despite losing key players due to injury.

“The Board is fully committed to backing the manager and our Head of Recruitment in strengthening the squad in the January transfer window and retaining the services of our key players beyond the end of this season.