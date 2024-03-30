David Healy celebrates Linfield's victory. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Joel Cooper handed the Blues a first-half lead before McClean doubled their advantage shortly after the break and it was his thunderbolt late on that booked Linfield’s spot in another showpiece decider, settling any potential nerves following Junior’s strike moments prior.

With the BetMcLean Cup already safely stored away in the ever-growing Windsor Park trophy cabinet, 25-year-old McClean will have a key role to play as the South Belfast outfit aim to regain the Gibson Cup, while they’ll meet either Larne or Cliftonville in the season finale.

Captain Jamie Mulgrew declared midfield partner McClean as the league’s top performer a matter of weeks ago and after watching another masterclass from the ex-St Johnstone ace, boss Healy is singing from the same hymn sheet.

"Jamie stated a couple of weeks ago that Kyle is the best player in the league at the minute and the most influential – I would have absolutely no hesitation in backing that up,” he said. “Jamie plays alongside him and has played in the league for many years so knows when a player is excelling.

"Kyle’s second goal tonight – our third – was an incredible finish with his awareness, his touch, his technique...it was brilliant.

"The shape we’ve been playing recently has allowed Kyle to advance and get further forward. He has always been technically good and his energy levels are through the roof as you can see.

"When someone as technically good as Kyle lands on the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box he more often than not finds a way to hit the target and tonight the two opportunities he had converted.”

Healy also praised the collective performance of his team which has set up an opportunity for the ex-Northern Ireland international to clinch a third Irish Cup crown in the Linfield hotseat.

"I thought we were good tonight,” he added. “I thought when they (Glentoran) got it back to 2-1 that it flattered them.

"Shay (McCartan) hit the post with an effort, but the majority of the game we limited them and probably should have went in at half-time more than 1-0 up.