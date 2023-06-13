News you can trust since 1737
Linfield manager David Healy praises 'highly promising' teenage duo after signing first professional contracts

David Healy is confident that teenage duo Rhys Annett and Ryan McKay can develop into ‘leading players’ at Linfield after both signed their first professional contract with the club.
By Johnny Morton
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:23 BST

The pair joined from Championship outfit Dundela in January with Annett making his first team debut as a substitute during their 5-0 Premiership win over Dungannon Swifts in March while McKay has made two appearances, including February’s start against Carrick Rangers.

McKay picked up a stomach injury 24 minutes into that match which resulted in the young defender missing the rest of the season.

Boss Healy believes the ‘highly promising’ 18-year-olds can have a big impact at Windsor Park after penning two-year deals.

Rhys Annett and Ryan McKay sign their new professional contracts. Photo credit: Linfield FCRhys Annett and Ryan McKay sign their new professional contracts. Photo credit: Linfield FC
Rhys Annett and Ryan McKay sign their new professional contracts. Photo credit: Linfield FC
"I'm delighted to advise our supporters that Rhys Annett and Ryan McKay have today signed their first professional contracts which will take effect when the transfer window opens on Wednesday,” he told the club’s website. “The two 18-year-olds joined Linfield from Dundela in January and both have today agreed two-year contracts.

"Both players made their first team debuts towards the end of last season and they've made a positive impression within the squad since they joined the club. They have earned these well deserved professional contracts.

"I expect that both Rhys and Ryan will make a significant contribution to the club during the course of the contract they've agreed today and they are highly promising players who I believe in time, will develop into leading players within the squad.

"Both players signed their contracts at the end of our first day back in pre-season training and they, along with all the other players and staff, are looking forward to continuing our preparations, as we build up towards the start of our European and domestic campaigns.”

