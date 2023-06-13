The pair joined from Championship outfit Dundela in January with Annett making his first team debut as a substitute during their 5-0 Premiership win over Dungannon Swifts in March while McKay has made two appearances, including February’s start against Carrick Rangers.

McKay picked up a stomach injury 24 minutes into that match which resulted in the young defender missing the rest of the season.

Boss Healy believes the ‘highly promising’ 18-year-olds can have a big impact at Windsor Park after penning two-year deals.

Rhys Annett and Ryan McKay sign their new professional contracts. Photo credit: Linfield FC

"I'm delighted to advise our supporters that Rhys Annett and Ryan McKay have today signed their first professional contracts which will take effect when the transfer window opens on Wednesday,” he told the club’s website. “The two 18-year-olds joined Linfield from Dundela in January and both have today agreed two-year contracts.

"Both players made their first team debuts towards the end of last season and they've made a positive impression within the squad since they joined the club. They have earned these well deserved professional contracts.

"I expect that both Rhys and Ryan will make a significant contribution to the club during the course of the contract they've agreed today and they are highly promising players who I believe in time, will develop into leading players within the squad.

