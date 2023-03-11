​The Blues – who are the most successful club in the history of this competition having won it 10 times in total, last lifting the trophy in 2019 with victory over Ballymena United – take on Coleraine at Windsor Park in tomorrow’s decider.

Last season’s attendance of 11,103 for the final between champions Cliftonville and the Bannsiders set a new record with more watching that match than the Irish Cup showdown between Crusaders and Ballymena (7,598) at the same venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday is on track to set yet another benchmark and Healy says this is one of the biggest dates in the diary for Irish League clubs.

Linfield manager David Healy

“I was at the cup final last year as a neutral,” he said. “Normally when managers go to Irish League games they're trying to get out with 15 or 20 minutes left to go but that wasn't the case last year in the final.

"It's a great credit to NIFL, the advertising of it last year, the way they went about it to try and make it a showpiece final and they definitely did that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The two teams on the day helped to promote not only the standard of the league but the improvement of it and ourselves as a club this year will have a big support and we're looking forward to that.

"Having been at the final last year and seen it, it was one we wanted to push for.

"Everyone talks about the Irish Cup, the day out and what it means to everybody, but credit to NIFL that everyone worked hard to make it the showpiece of the league.

"When we played Ballymena in 2019, it probably wasn't as big. We were under-par that day but found a way to win by riding the crest of a wave and knew how to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's important we still have some of the players who were involved, have good experience in the dressing room so it's about understanding the magnitude of the game and certainly not making poor decisions early.