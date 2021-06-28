Linfield new boy Jack Ruddy wants to make the most of Windsor stay

Despite only being 23 Ruddy has a lengthy CV having played at a number of clubs in Scotland, England and Spain.

Several loan deals and short spells with the likes of Oldham Athletic, FC Jumilla, S.S. Reyes, Ross County, Leganes and most recently Plymouth Argyle have, by Ruddy's own admission, made his career stop-start, but he is hoping to turn it around and make a real during his spell at Windsor Park.

“I have a lot of experience gained from loan spells whilst I was at Wolves and also trained and played with some top players at Wolves, but they were all short six-month stints, so I just want somewhere where I can get consistency and a run of games because that’s when I’m at my best and when I have performed at my best in the past," he told the club website.

Jack Ruddy signs on at Windsor Park. Picture by Linfield FC

“I was at Rangers from the age of 6 until I was 12 and then with a local team in Spain, Torre Pachecountil Real Murcia who picked me up a few years later.

"I had moved to Spain with my parents at the age of 12, my parents still live there currently.

“When I was 16 I wanted to try make a career in football so just emailed loads of clubs in England, and Bury were one of the only ones who got back to me inviting me in for a trial.

The trial went well and I never looked back. I got a three-year professional deal after 6 months at the club and nearly signed for Aston Villa at the end of my first season.

"I made my League debut aged 17 in my second year at Bury and then ended up moving to Wolves, so Bury was the best thing that I ever did."

Ruddy, who won the Scottish League One title while on loan at Ayr United, is looking forward to getting started with the Blues and being part of the European squad.

"Linfield is a massive club with great history and a good platform for me to settle here and hopefully play games.

"It’s really exciting with European games coming up very soon and we’re all very much looking forward to the test in Lithuania.”

Meanwhile, Linfield have also signed Andrew Clarkes from Crusaders.

"Andrew is an exciting prospect who we were aware of when he was at Saintfield United and of course, he was with Crusaders last year," said boss David Healy.

"He actually played against us at Windsor Park in a post split league game and he’s an 18 year old who has tremendous potential.

"I’m looking forward to working with him on the training pitch and his addition to the squad will certainly increase the competition for places among the players in our squad.”

