Linfield 'partly successful' in stadium ban appeal
The Irish FA’s disciplinary committee imposed the punishment on the south Belfast club following crowd misconduct during a match at Coleraine in February, when a number of flares were lit in the away section, resulting in a delay to the start of the second half.
Linfield decided to oppose the decision on the grounds that it was ‘unduly harsh’.
Following the appeal, Linfield will have a limited capacity for their first two home fixtures after the split, when up to 3,000 members and season ticket holders will be able to attend. The Kop Stand will be closed.
Linfield had a suspended one-match stadium ban for fans in the Kop Stand at Windsor Park from their match against Glentoran on Boxing Day. The stand was closed for the club’s home game against Newry City on March 16.
A statement from Linfield last night read: “We are pleased to inform our supporters that we have been partly successful in challenging the IFA Disciplinary Committee’s sanction of banning all home supporters for our next two league fixtures.
“After a lengthy challenge hearing, during which the club put forward a detailed and robust defence that the suggested sanction was unduly harsh, the punishment has now been reduced and our members and season ticket holders will be able to attend the games in question.
“The Kop Stand will be closed for both matches.
"Despite the partial success of this Disciplinary Challenge, our supporters should be left in no doubt that any further crowd misbehaviour, at home or away games, will lead to significant disciplinary consequences being imposed on the Club.
"In particular, we have a suspended punishment of potentially having to play a home game behind closed doors if any further spectator disturbances occur before 31st December 2024.
“Our Members, loyal supporters and wider Linfield family will now appreciate that the Board of Directors will have to take significant and unprecedented steps concerning match ticketing to protect the club's position going forward.”