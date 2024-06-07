Linfield have confirmed the passing of club physiotherapist Paul Butler. PIC: Linfield FC

Linfield Football Club are mourning the tragic loss of club physiotherapist Paul Butler and lifelong fan Gary Galbraith after both passed away in recent days.

The club, former players and fans have all paid tribute to Butler after his passing was announced on Friday afternoon.

"The Directors, Manager, Staff and Players of Linfield Football Club deeply regret the untimely passing of our beloved friend and club physiotherapist Paul Butler,” Linfield posted on their website. “We were all deeply shocked to hear the news of Paul's death and we extend our deepest and sincere condolences to his wife and family circle at this sad time.”

Matthew Clarke, who spent 11 years at Windsor Park, posted on social media: “So so sad. A gentleman who had time for absolutely everyone. You will be missed Buts. Rest easy my friend.”

Linfield have posted a tribute to Gary Galbraith on their website. PIC: Linfield FC

Irish League clubs also paid their respects with Larne posting: “Our thoughts go out to everyone associated with Linfield and the Butler family at this difficult time.”

Dungannon Swifts added: “Deepest sympathies to everyone at @OfficialBlues terribly sad news. What an absolute gentleman Paul was. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends from all at DSFC."

Galbraith began following the Belfast club in his youth and attended some of their most memorable games before starting – and editing – Blues fanzine ‘One Team in Ulster’ in the 1990s.

He was also involved in the formation of Radio Linfield alongside Jonathan Lamont and Peter Mullan and served as a club volunteer for over 20 years at Windsor Park.

His friends Lamont and Mullan penned a tribute which was posted on Linfield’s website: “Gary started supporting The Blues at an early age and could recall games going as far back at the famous Manchester City victory at Windsor Park.

"He had a great knowledge of the history of the club and could recount information in great detail. He recalled being in Dundalk on that infamous night in 1979 and also being one of the few to get into the game when a David Jeffrey goal at Shamrock Rovers put us into the next round in Europe.

"Gary rarely missed a game home or away and on occasions he would travel with supporters clubs, notably East End LSC, and for most of the last 30+ years with his friend Jonathan Lamont.

“At the height of the fanzine boom in the 1990s Gary started, and was the editor of, the Linfield fanzine One Team in Ulster, which many fans still talk about to this day. When Radio Linfield was formed Gary was there from the start. Jonathan and Peter did the announcing and running about while Gary was the music man, spending the week putting together a play list, sometimes with the occasional dubious song thrown in depending on the opposition!

"Gary was a valued club volunteer for over 20 years and still occasionally helped out if required on a matchday.

“Over the last few years Gary had a spell of ill health, from which he recovered. He was particularly delighted to get to Mourneview Park to see The Blues defeat Larne to win the Irish Cup in 2021 – his only game of that season.

“We will greatly miss Gary at Linfield and appreciate all the messages sent to his family and friends. To his mother Ethel, wife Heather, sister Alyson, nephews Daniel and Cameron, the family circle, and his many friends, we send our deepest condolences. AFJ.”

Galbraith also founded the Linfield History Society and the @LinfieldHistory account paid tribute to ‘a great Blueman’.