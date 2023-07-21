The Blues spent time at their Belfast base and also in Spain as they prepared for another European campaign and needed every bit of fitness to withstand the heat in Shkodër as the hosts threw everything at them.

Vllaznia scored in the 54th minute through Bekim Balaj but Linfield stood strong to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory and set up a clash with Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin, starting with the first-leg at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew the team we played here wouldn't be the same one we played at Windsor and that they'd be better, more geed up, more physical and they were,” Healy told LinfieldTV. “I'm delighted to go through but there wasn't any real time where we had control of the game.

Linfield manager David Healy during their Europa Conference League first-leg against FK Vllaznia at Windsor Park in Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

"Even at 0-0 it looked as if we were going to give up a cross or an opportunity. One or two went down with cramp because they put so much into it.

"The pre-season we've had in going to Spain and the hard yards we've put in were done for the last 10 or 15 minutes of a game like that.

"We trained at the same time (on Wednesday evening) so it (the heat) wasn't a surprise to us and we tried to prepare for a game like this when we prepared in Spain and the hard work in Belfast before we left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was backs to the wall and we certainly weren't at our best with the ball but I have to praise the players for their attitude. Chris Johns made one or two really good saves in the first-half which were key moments at the time.

"I'm delighted to go through. The players are knackered because they put a lot into it mentally and physically. We now have an opportunity to progress in Europe."

Healy named six players aged 20 or under on his bench for the second-leg with Andrew Clarke making a late appearance to replace Joel Cooper as the Blues looked to secure progress.

The likes of Ryan McKay, Rhys Annett and Liam McStravick were also included and Healy says they will all get their opportunity when the time is right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were one or two minor tweaks we needed to make to our shape and one or two cramping up that we had to make sure going forward someone like Cooper isn't injured, so we had to sacrifice a little bit even though he was still key to the way we wanted to play on the counter-attack later in the game,” he added. “These young boys will learn - I can't play them all at once.

"They'll be dripped in at different stages but one thing they need to be prepared for is to come on.

"Ryan was coming on at one stage for a European debut when I seen Ben (Hall) cramping up but players like Ryan, Rhys, Liam McStravick, Andy Clarke, Max Haygarth, Josh Archer, some of these other boys, they need to be ready when called upon.

"I've a running joke with Matty Clarke that Matthew thinks I pick on him at times but I pick on him because I know I'll get a reaction out of him and know how consistent and good he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been at the club since I've been here so I can't dislike him that much! I love Matthew.