The Big Two were meant to meet at Windsor Park on Tuesday, April 11 but with US President Joe Biden flying in for a five-day visit of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the match will now take place a day later on Wednesday, 12 April due to operational pressures on the PSNI.

“NIFL has today confirmed that the date of the Linfield v Glentoran Premiership game has been delayed until Wednesday April 12,” the club said on their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Linfield can confirm that we received correspondence from NIFL on Wednesday evening suggesting that our home fixture v Glentoran would be moved from Easter Tuesday, due to a PSNI decision relating to operational pressures, as a result of the upcoming US Presidential visit.

Glentoran and Linfield in action earlier this season

"While we accept that this decision may be necessary, given policing levels, we have concerns at the impact this short notice change will have on our supporters.

"Furthermore, we were bemused that two other NIFL fixtures have been given permission to go ahead in North Belfast, under three miles from Windsor Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Given that there are only five league games left, in the interests of fairness and sporting integrity, we suggested to NIFL that all Easter Tuesday games, be moved to Tuesday 18th April, as there is currently a scheduled game for TV involving one of the impacted clubs on Friday 14th April. This would ensure no team would be afforded a sporting advantage, or suffer a sporting disadvantage.

"We outlined our position to NIFL and expressed a strong desire to engage in face to face meetings with both the PSNI and NIFL. We have not been afforded that opportunity.