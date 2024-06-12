Sam Roscoe (left) signing his Linfield contract with Willie McKeown (Linfield head of recruitment and development). (Photo by Colin McMaster/Pacemaker)

Linfield have secured the return of Sam Roscoe – with the former title-winning defender back at the Blues from Altrincham.

Roscoe previously spent two seasons on the books with Linfield, lifting the Premiership league title and BetMcLean Cup in club colours.

Now, after a campaign across the water with English National League side Altrincham, Roscoe has returned to Linfield in a deal “on undisclosed terms”.

"We're delighted to once again welcome Sam back to Belfast and Windsor Park,” said Linfield boss David Healy on the club website. “Sam is going to bring more good experience into the dressing room and is a player a lot of our fans and players are familiar with already.

"He knows what it takes to play for a club like Linfield having won trophies with the club before.