Linfield set to shuffle the pack for County Antrim Shield tie

But the Blues boss was quick to point out his decision to shuffle his pack is in now way disrespectful to the competition, and that he is expecting a performance from those selected.

The competition was the first Healy won as Linfield manager and it’s one he wants to do well in again this season, however he will not be taking Dundela lightly.

It’s a competition which brought me my first success as a manager,” he told the club website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield boss David Healy

“Yes there will be changes again, but I think people took my comments the wrong way last time thinking I was going to disrespect a competition.

“Every team that myself and the staff select for any competition we expect those players to go and perform and more importantly win.

“That will be no different on Tuesday night.

“We have done our preparation on Dundela. The team has changed a little bit since the new manager has come in and given them a little bit of a bounce effect.

“It will be another challenging game for us, that’s for sure.”

Striker Christy Manzinga moved on to double figures after his goal during the 3-0 win at Warrenpoint Town on Saturday and Healy is delighted with the striker’s performance so far this season.

“Christy is a threat. He has pace and he’s powerful,” said Healy.

“He’s in good form and to be fair to him he has knuckled down after a lot of questions were asked about him, but thankfully for him he’s delivering goals.”

There will be three other ties played in the competition tonight with Ballyclare Comrades taking on Crusaders, Ballymena United hosting Larne and Bangor travelling to Cliftonville.