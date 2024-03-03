Linfield's Ethan McGee celebrates his goal. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Ethan McGee netted his first goal for the Blues on 34 minutes to break the deadlock after an encouraging first-half display from the home side.

However, two goals inside two second-half minutes ended 'Stute's hopes of progressing to the last-four as Kirk Millar turned the screw.

Millar provided the assist for Matthew Fitzpatrick's glancing header on 56 minutes and then fired in the third two minutes later as 'Stute were all too easily opened up at the back.

Substitute Shane McGinty added a consolation goal for the home side on 85 minutes but despite five minutes of added time there was no way back for Kevin Deery's charges, who will focus on their promotion bid.

With over 1,000 supporters packed into Brandywell, including an estimated 400 travelling Linfield fans positioned in the South End Park stand, there was no signs 'Stute were going to be overwhelmed by the occasion.

A first Sunday fixture in the club's history and Deery's charges were in search of an historic result against the 44-time Irish Cup champions.

It was a David versus Goliath scenario and despite Institute's high flying form at the top of the Championship, a treble-seeking Blues were huge favourites to progress to the last-four.

Institute were far from unnerved as proceedings got underway and Mikhail Kennedy tested Chris Johns with a well struck effort from 25 yards but the Linfield keeper turned it behind.

From the resultant corner the ball eventually broke out to Orrin McLaughlin who fired over the bar from 30 yards.

It was an encouraging start from the Championship outfit but Linfield began to turn the screw as the half progressed.

Gareth Muldoon needed to be at his acrobatic best to push Millar's goalbound strike over the crossbar.

Institute dug deep to keep Linfield out from the resultant corner kick when the ball dropped into the danger area.

Euan East and Daniel Finlayson both had strikes blocked down by the resolute 'Stute defence during scramble inside the penalty area.

The home side could do nothing, however, to stop the opening goal of the game on 34 minutes as former Dungannon Swifts full-back McGee let fly with a spectacular volley from distance and it bounced into the far corner of the net for the breakthrough.

Institute will have gone in at the break disappointed to be behind but encouraged by a solid first-half display.

It all unravelled after the interval, however, as Linfield cruised ahead with two goals in the space of two minutes to end 'Stute's hopes of reaching a first Irish Cup semi-final since 2009.

Fitzpatrick found the net with a lovely glancing header on 56 minutes after great work from Millar.

Stute were carved open all to easily by a slick Linfield counter attack and this time Millar went from provider to goalscorer with a stylish finish for the Blues' third.

Former Northern Ireland international Danny Lafferty curled a left footed free-kick from 25 yards into the hands of the Linfield keeper on 70 minutes.

Finally there was something for the home support to cheer on 85 minutes as substitute Jamie Dunne's cross from the left was deflected and McGinty was on hand to fire into the net from close range.

'Stute almost found a second moments later from a corner as Shane Boyle rose highest and his downward header was destined for the bottom corner of the net but kept out well by a smart save from Johns.