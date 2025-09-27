Linfield star facing 'extended period on the sidelines' with serious knee injury

Linfield have been hit with a major injury blow after confirming midfield maestro Chris Shields will require “a lengthy rehabilitation period” following a serious knee injury sustained during their Premiership victory over Glenavon last weekend.

Shields has been an ever-present in David Healy’s side since arriving from Dundalk, where he won five League of Ireland Premier Division titles alongside three FAI Cup crowns.

The 34-year-old has since collected two Gibson Cups at Windsor Park, making 35 appearances last term as the Blues stormed to league glory in record speed, becoming the first side to seal champion status before the split.

He scored an equaliser in Linfield’s first ‘Big Two’ meeting of the campaign against rivals Glentoran at The Oval earlier this month, keeping his cool to slot home a second half penalty.

Linfield star Chris Shields. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Shields was forced off after 72 minutes in last Saturday’s 2-0 victory over the Lurgan Blues and is now set for an extended period on the sidelines.

It’s a hammer blow for Healy’s men with Shields offering experience, quality and versatility to a squad determined to retain their Premiership title and book a spot back in Champions League qualifying.

Before Friday’s 3-0 win over Bangor at Clandeboye Park, the South Belfast club confirmed the extent of Shields’ injury.

"Linfield FC can confirm that midfielder Chris Shields will face an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during last week’s home fixture against Glenavon at Windsor Park,” Linfield posted on social media. “Chris was forced off in the second half and subsequent scans have revealed the extent of the injury, which will now require a lengthy rehabilitation period.