​Kirk Millar admits he’s enjoying his role as an experienced player in the Linfield squad and the creative freedom which has been bestowed upon him by manager David Healy.

​The 31-year-old delivered the free-kick which Loughgall midfielder Tiernan Kelly turned into his own net before producing a magnificent volley moments later to double the Blues’ advantage in a 2-1 victory which maintained a four-point lead at the Premiership’s summit.

Having won five league titles and played at Windsor Park for over a decade, Millar’s experience could be key in fighting off the efforts of reigning champions Larne and Cliftonville while also helping bring the next generation of stars through.

The likes of Braiden Graham, Aodhan Doherty and Ceadach O’Neill are all destined for cross-channel moves and Millar, who spent five years at Oldham Athletic, says the standard of Linfield’s young talent is “frightening”

Linfield's Kirk Millar celebrates his goal during the victory at Lakeview Park, Loughgall. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"Now we're kicking on we're the experienced ones and when I was a young boy I would always take in what the experienced guys taught me over the years,” he said. “I'm just trying to put that onto the rest of the squad.

"The crop coming through here now are frightening. Young Doc (Doherty) and the boys have been brilliant for us when coming on and with boys being out injured.

"We can't be grateful enough for them coming up and digging in.

"It (my role) has been chopped and changed and I can play anywhere along the front three.

"I'm enjoying getting on the ball a lot more and being more involved in the game.

"The manager gives me freedom and backs me to go and make something happen, so I have to do that.

"I have to create things and that's what I'm put in there to do."

Millar is also embracing the title race which is unfolding this season.

"You play football to win trophies and it's good to be in a race,” he added. “It's going to be a tough one with it being neck and neck at the top and we have to keep looking after ourselves and driving on.