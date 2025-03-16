​Crafty Linfield boss David Healy insists the champagne will not be put on ice even though his boys are within touching distance of the Sports Direct Premiership title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only six games remaining, the Blues increased their lead at the top of the table to 20 points following a controversial 2-0 win over Glenavon at Windsor Park on Saturday.

If the first half was a total bore, the second wasn’t much better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Joel Cooper did lift the gloom by pocketing two goals, taking his tally for the season to 20.

Goal joy for Joel Cooper in Linfield's weekend win over Glenavon. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

There was certainly more than a touch of fortune about his first, with Euan East’s cross bouncing off the unfortunate Len O’Sullivan, leaving Cooper to blast home from six yards.

His second came from the penalty spot.

But it was a decision by referee Evan Boyce that bewildered many in the ground.

Cooper whipped in a corner-kick from the right and Glenavon goalkeeper Mark Byrne was deemed guilty of a push on Kieran Offord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A loss to Larne for Glentoran tomorrow night at The Oval would effectively cement Linfield’s crown before the Blues visit Dungannon Swifts next Monday.

“We are almost there, but I’m not going to get into any permutations,” said Linfield manager David Healy following the home win over the Lurgan Blues. “We know our main rivals play in midweek.

"So we’ll be keeping an eye on that.

“I didn’t get it right in terms of team selection and shape against Glenavon.

"So we changed it at half-time and we were better in the second half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Cooper will depart for Coleraine in the summer, Healy insisted he knew the player would see out the season in a professional manner.

He added: “Our relationship is mutual in terms of my trust in Joel and his trust in me.

"I knew he would go and finish the season in a professional manner, as he’s doing.

“He may have got a little bit lucky with his first goal, but he deserved it.

"Sometimes you need a touch of fortune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As an attacking player, sometimes you gamble in the box and never get net the ball.

“Sometimes you gamble once and the ball comes off someone’s backside, as it did for his goal.

"Joel was in the right place at the right time, and it proved to be a decisive moment for us.

“Even after that breakthrough, Glenavon were still huffing and puffing, but I thought we were more in control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penalty gave Cooper the chance to seal the deal but left Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin in a rage.

“We were dumbfounded with the decision,” said McLaughlin. “The Linfield players were running back, thinking it was a free-kick to us.

“The fans behind us were laughing, wondering what’s going on.

“It was gut-wrenching for our boys, who ran themselves into the ground.

“They emptied the tank completely and were still in the game until that decision.