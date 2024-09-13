Linfield to begin BetMcLean Cup defence with trip to Championship outfit

Linfield will begin their BetMcLean Cup defence with a trip to Championship outfit Dundela while last season’s runners-up Portadown have been drawn at home to Ards – a former club of current manager Niall Currie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Healy’s Blues defeated the Ports 3-1 at Windsor Park in March thanks to strikes from Ben Hall, Rhys Annett and Luke Wilson own goal, successfully defending the title they’d won the previous season by beating Coleraine in the showpiece decider.

Linfield have won the competition three times during Healy’s successful reign in South Belfast – they also collected it in 2018/19 – and defeated the Duns on route to lifting the trophy in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams also met in a pre-season friendly this summer which the Windsor Park outfit won 4-0.

Linfield lift the cup after beating Portadown last season. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Portadown were only the third Championship side to reach the League Cup final – Currie is responsible for two of them having also led Ards to the decider in 2016 – and he’s now set for a date with his former club on Tuesday, October 1.

Elsewhere, reigning Premiership champions Larne will travel to Championship high-flyers H&W Welders, seven-time winners Glentoran host Premier Intermediate League outfit Dergview and Cliftonville make the trip to second-tier Limavady United.

Crusaders travel to Ballyclare Comrades, Coleraine will be welcomed by Mark Stafford’s Ballinamallard United, Dungannon Swifts face Portstewart and there’s a local derby at Lakeview Park between Loughgall and Armagh City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart King’s Carrick Rangers will begin their campaign against Queens University, Glenavon are on the road to Championship side Newington and Ballymena United make the trip to Rathfriland Rangers.

BetMcLean Cup First Round Draw (All ties to be played on Tuesday, October 1):

1. Loughgall v Armagh City

2. Dundela v Linfield

3. Ballinamallard United v Coleraine

4. H&W Welders v Larne

5. Limavady United v Cliftonville

6. Dungannon Swifts v Portstewart

7. Bangor v Warrenpoint Town

8. Ballymacash Rangers v Institute

9. Carrick Rangers v Queens University

10. Ballyclare Comrades v Crusaders

11. Glentoran v Dergview

12. Newington v Glenavon

13. Portadown v Ards

14. Moyola Park v Annagh United

15. Dollingstown v Newry City