Linfield boss David Healy has delivered a stark warning to his current squad that the Blues’ record-breaking trophy ‘tradition’ offers no guarantee of continued silverware success​.

Healy last week marked 10 years in charge of Linfield but any celebrations of an era that has delivered six domestic championship crowns inside a decade suffered a blow on Friday night with a 2-0 loss to Portadown.

Northern Ireland legend Healy viewed the Shamrock Park setback as “not good enough, not acceptable” and “miles off the required standard”.

With Linfield back on duty tonight with another away test – against Cliftonville at Solitude in the Co Antrim Shield quarter-final – Healy issued a stern reminder that six league-and-cup double triumphs within seven years across the early 2000s or even last season’s title glory under his own management mean nothing when stacked up against current demands.

Friday's loss to Portadown proved a frustrating watch for Linfield boss David Healy. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It's shock, in terms of the level,” said Healy on the Linfield club social media platforms as he reacted to the Ports result. "We gave up more chances than we have done in three, four or five games.

"We basically capitulated...we go a goal down - which is not the be all and end all - we never recovered.

"We've got a game now on Tuesday.

"We need to realise that Linfield winning a league title last year – doubles in a row during the early 2000s – is not going to help us win the league title this year.

"You do not win trophies, you are not successful, with a tradition.

"You have to work at it, you have to work harder, you have to have an extra appetite."

The match provided Portadown with a first home win over Linfield since February 2016 as Healy’s Blues took to the pitch for the first time since September 30 and with the previous league clash three weeks prior to Friday.

However, Healy rejected any suggestions the lack of competitive minutes had any real impact on the result.

"You can be as good in training, supporters want to see you perform and play with a little bit of pride in the jersey,” he said. "It's absolutely gutting.

"No excuse...we played so many games in-house 11 v 11 (in preparation for Portadown).”

Cliftonville welcome Linfield also in search of a return to form following three consecutive Premiership defeats.

“That’s three games now where we haven’t been anywhere near the levels,” said Reds boss Jim Magilton on the official Cliftonville website. “We now have a big Co Antrim Shield game against Linfield...that’s the game we have to bounce back in.

"Our supporters are going to turn up expecting to see a Cliftonville side giving everything for the shirt and that’s exactly the type of team we have to be.”

The other Co Antrim Shield quarter-final tonight will featured third-tier Premier Intermediate League side Ballymacash Rangers playing host to top-flight Larne.