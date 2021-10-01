Linfield’s Cameron Palmer embracing ‘thick and fast’ run with Cliftonville next

Palmer stepped off the sidelines and on to the ‘Big Two’ midweek scoresheet as Linfield produced a statement result with Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over old rivals Glentoran at the Oval.

Now the defending champions host current Premiership league leaders Cliftonville at Windsor Park tonight in search of closing the five-point gap, having played one game fewer.

“You want the games to come thick and fast, you want to be playing in big games and derbies,” said Palmer on the official Linfield website. “The boys are just excited, coming off that (Glentoran win) you want to continue.

Linfield's Cameron Palmer enjoying his goal against Glentoran on Tuesday. Pic by Pacemaker.

“The Gaffer said after the game that’s the benchmark.

“Although we played really well, there’s room for improvement.

“So we are just looking to kick on and, hopefully, here at Windsor we can do that and really show we are serious about winning this league.”

Linfield boss David Healy is full of praise for the work done by his Cliftonville counterpart Paddy McLaughlin.

“I’ve a lot of time for Paddy and we’ve built up a good relationship,” said Healy after the midweek derby. “I saw Cliftonville in the second game of the season against Coleraine...they’ve recruited well.

“Jamie McDonagh was the stand-out player for them in that game.

“They’re a threat...we’re expecting a good game.”

