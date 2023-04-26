The former Rangers youth product joined the Blues on an initial season-long loan last summer from Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren but quickly became a fan favourite with his consistent performances, which earned him a spot in the 2022/23 Premiership Team of the Season.

Now with his stay in Belfast becoming a permanent one, the 22-year-old feels he has even more to offer David Healy’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a good season for me personally,” he told Linfield’s media channel. “I have played a lot of games.

Linfield’s Daniel Finlayson

"Consistency is the hardest thing to find in football and I think I've found that a bit this season.

"Personally I don't think I've reached the potential I can hit - I think I have another level or two in my game and hopefully next season with more hard work I can bring that out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes when you come to a team for the first season you bed in and you find out about the league. Now I know what it takes to play in this league - it's physical, you need to be quick on the ball and hopefully next season I can learn from that and do better."

Finlayson, who has represented Northern Ireland at youth international level, picked up a first senior trophy honour last month with BetMcLean Cup success against Coleraine and also helped Linfield reach the County Antrim Shield final.

He’s hoping to build on that further next season and praised the fans for their role in welcoming him to the club.

"I'm delighted (to sign),” he added. “It has been in the works for a little while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been thinking about staying and think it's the best place for the next year for my development. I've loved my time here. I've been welcomed in brilliantly by the fans, players and staff and there's no better place to be.