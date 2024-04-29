Jordan Stewart celebrates scoring for Linfield in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Cliftonville on the final day of the league season. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

The Blues and Cliftonville warmed up for the showcase occasion of the season in a drab, meaningless flat weekend 1-1 league affair at Windsor Park.

If the party was in full swing with the Sport Direct Premiership title being handed over to Larne at Inver Park for the second successive season, it was totally different at an international venue which lacked atmosphere and any sort of excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substitute Jordan Stewart did lift the gloom by heading the Blues into the lead late on but, once again, Healy’s men surrendered their advantage – with Sam Ashford levelling with four minutes left.

It will be totally different on May 4, of course, with an estimated 14,000-plus fans turning Windsor Park into an intimidating cauldron of noise.

“Nothing will change, absolutely not,” said Healy. “You try and learn from some previous mistakes. I made the mistake a few years back ahead of our final against Glenavon when I changed the entire team (the previous week), I gave the players too much time off.

“We couldn’t refocus for the final itself. It will be a normal standard week for us. All the media preparation has already been done, so the players will be free from that. We can concentrate on what we need to be doing on the training pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy admitted his team's latest contribution will not live long in the memory.

“This was a nothing 90 minutes...you are never going to get everything out of the game," he said. "We missed a few decent chances, especially in the second half. We needed to be a bit more decisive in front of goal...I’ve said that quite frequently of late. We came through with no injuries and no-one is suspended...we can now look forward to choosing from a squad of 22 or 23.

“The main thing for me now is to make sure the players are physically and mentally ready for what will be a huge game, it will be a real big challenge. The atmosphere was flat (today)...that was to be expected in the final game. It will be a lot different (in the final), it will be electric.”

Reds boss Jim Magilton insists he’ll have no issues keeping his boys grounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s now full focus (on the final),” he said. “We must approach it like any other game. Yes, we recognise the enormity of it...it’s an Irish Cup final. Everyone wants to play...the treatment room will be empty, that’s all good.

"This has been a long season, my first in this league. I’ve enjoyed it immensely, it was the roller-coaster that is football. Overall, I’m so pleased with the players. Our approach to the games has been spot on, we now have got to go and win a final. All the hullaballoo outside of that will take care of itself. As a group of players, our mission is to win a massive game.