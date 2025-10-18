Friday’s 2-0 Irish League triumph by Portadown over Linfield – a first since February 2016 on home soil – finished with strong reactions from both camps as losing boss David Healy called the performance “unacceptable” on a milestone night opposition number Niall Currie described as “unbelievable”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baris Altintop and James Teelan found the net – the first off a corner-kick, the second from a counter-attack – after the interval to delight the Shamrock Park supporters.

In contrast, Healy told media following the fixture how Linfield fans booed the manager of the defending champions in a reaction he fully accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went and clapped the supporters tonight and they booed me and absolutely rightly so,” said Healy on BBC Sport NI. "I nearly booed myself walking over to clap them as I felt embarrassed for myself tonight and I felt embarrassed for the players for the level of football we turned in.

Portadown boss Niall Currie savouring the moment in front of home fans following Friday's victory over Linfield at Shamrock Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Something I've driven at this football club is a mentality and an attitude...you may not always be at your best but you go and you empty the tank.

"You wear the shirt with pride and we didn't do that tonight - I'm responsible for that, I pick the team, it's my fault at the end of the day.

"I wish I could have crossed the white line tonight because I probably wouldn't have done any worse than some of the players who played."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the performance, Healy described it as “really disappointing”.

Linfield manager David Healy frustrated looking on from the sidelines in the loss to Portadown at Shamrock Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Our performance levels were nowhere near the expected levels," said Healy in the post-match BBC Sport NI interview. "That's why we lost...our attitude was wrong, which is even more disappointing, because I thought we had prepared going into the game – but obviously not.

"I'll have a hard look at that...I've said to the players that I think we have 15 players out of contract this year and, to be honest ,looking at tonight I'm not in a hurry to renegotiate anything with anybody at the minute until we find out where we are as a group."

Currie, however, finished elated at home joy for the perfect response to last weekend’s away-day defeat in Carrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tonight was as good as it gets,” said Currie on BBC Sport NI. “One to 11 we were unbelievable.

"We were a threat, our wingers were fantastic as were our number nine, midfielders and backline and our goalkeeper was outstanding, making some huge saves at really critical times.

"From I came back to the club this is as good a performance I have had the pleasure of watching."

Currie highlighted the sense of belief within the Ports camp as key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think when the players are challenged and there is adversity that gets you up," he told BBC Sport NI. "That's our third game in six days which is hard to believe, but there is nothing wrong with those boys, they have plenty of heart and desire and we're not too short of threats now.

"I think when we got in at half-time, we said we can hurt them...we showed that in the first half.

"We had three or four wonderful chances and I said you could do it again.

"It was a matter of getting them to believe and know we could hurt teams.