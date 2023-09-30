Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​After losing out in the league title race last season to Larne – following four consecutive Gibson Cup honours – Healy’s Blues have hit the ground running across the current campaign towards a points tally off nine games of 22.

A midweek success over high-flying Crusaders helped to enhance outside belief in Linfield’s title credentials but, ahead of a weekend visit by Newry City, Healy was keen to highlight the internal demands and constant pursuit of progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I still think and continue to say if we beat a team 2-0 or 3-0 or 5-0 or whatever else, I want it (the performance) to be a little bit more,” said Healy. “Because there will have been misplaced passes, overhit passes or a poor finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

“We've started okay - we've lost one game to Larne and a draw with Carrick.

“We beat Cliftonville, who are a really good outfit.

“We beat Crusaders, who have started the season pretty well.

“We beat Coleraine, who are always going to be in or around it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was written quite a bit last year about how our record against the top six wasn't good enough.

“It was something we had to go out and try to improve...so far we've done that apart from the Larne game.

“There's going to be so many ups and downs along the line.

“I still think we've got a few more gears to go.

“It may not happen immediately as let's not forget - and it's not an excuse - we've lost so many influential key players for various reasons over the last couple of years.

“We lost the (title) crown last year and we won the League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For any other side finishing second, winning the League Cup and getting into Europe would be gauged as success...here it's basically gauged as below-par.

“We want to continue to improve...we're still learning.”

Healy is clear that drive towards the perfect performance must be carried into Newry.

"I went down to watch Newry last week against Dungannon and they're more than competitive,” said Healy. “They've got players like Daniel Hughes, Lorcan Forde and others at the top of the pitch...I watched Lee Newell at Rathfriland last year and I think he scored 30-plus goals.

“So they have a threat high up the pitch.

“I know Crusaders didn't punish us (on Tuesday) but if we are as sloppy as we were and a chance lands Newry could punish you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will need to be on our game so it's not a case of after the Lord Mayor's show where you beat a top-six team in Crusaders then are flat at Newry.

“We need to be equal to the Crusaders game effort-wise but also need to be better.

“I thought we were really good in the first half (against Crusaders)...we were sloppy at times in the second half.