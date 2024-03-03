Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The Blues manager highlighted the away backing in Sunday’s Irish Cup quarter-final victory over Institute – and declared fans will be “sorely missed” over the three Windsor Park matchday bans Linfield now face across the Irish League title run-in.

Linfield sit a single point behind defending champions Larne in the Sports Direct Premiership table.

But sanctions announced last Friday from the IFA Disciplinary Committee now force Linfield to meet Newry City on March 16 with supporters excluded from the West Stand – then face the opening two home league games in the crucial post-split period with a full Blues fans stadium ban.

This punishment was delivered due to “spectator misconduct” last month away to Coleraine, with the West Stand sanction suspended from Boxing Day but now triggered. The bans and £3,000 fine mark the latest sanctions imposed on Linfield for support misconduct issues and club officials issued a lengthy statement on Saturday confirming plans to appeal the ruling – but also that members of the Blue Unity fans’ group are considered “not welcome” at games home or away.

"The club put out a very, very strongly-worded statement,” said Healy following the Institute win which set up a semi-final ‘Big Two’ derby date with Glentoran. "I'm a Linfield supporter first and foremost, privileged enough to manage this football club.

"We have a very, very high percentage of Linfield supporters...we had supporters here today getting behind the team, enjoying the day, enjoying the atmosphere. We've been warned many times as a club it goes against the rules what's happened, certainly the Coleraine game which was disappointing.

