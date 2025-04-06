Linfield's January recruit feeling at home and hungry for more after savouring Irish League triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield’s January recruit Callumn Morrison feels he has now settled into life at Windsor Park and wants to deliver more joyous memories for the club’s supporters after getting their Premiership title party started by scoring in a 2-1 win over Glentoran.

Morrison was a headline arrival during the most recent transfer window, joining for an undisclosed fee from Falkirk where he was named PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year and also finished as top goalscorer in the Scottish third-tier.

The 25-year-old has shown positive signs in recent weeks that he could be set to make a big impact in the Irish League after scoring twice in his last three appearances and relished a first experience of the fierce ‘Big Two’ rivalry.

He was well aware of the expectations at Linfield before joining and having already secured a first trophy in new surroundings, Morrison is hungry for even more.

Callumn Morrison celebrates putting Linfield ahead against Glentoran. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I came here in January and the boys were already a lot of points clear so hopefully they enjoy the moment,” he said. "I knew the demands here before I came and the club has always been successful, so I know the expectation.

"I'm looking forward to next season and hopefully we can kick on now and lift another couple of trophies.

"It's always hard to go anywhere in January and settle but I think I've found my feet now. I'm looking to get a good pre-season and then kick on again next season.

"All focus was on this game because we knew how much it mattered.

"Linfield hadn't beaten Glentoran this season so we knew that we had to go out and do the job, and now we'll enjoy ourselves.

“I'm happy I've scored in that type of game. It's one I was looking forward to coming over here playing in a derby like this.

"It was nice to experience this and I'll look forward to more next season."

Another lure for Morrison was the opportunity to play European football with Linfield looking to replicate the achievements of Larne by qualifying for the Conference League next season.

"It's one of the reasons I came here with playing in Europe,” he added. It's another experience for me and one I can tick off so I'm looking forward to it.