LInfield's Joel Cooper wins Goal of Month competition after stunning strike against Glenavon
Joel Cooper’s stunning solo strike against Glenavon has won NIFWA's Goal of the Month competition for August.
By Sports Desk
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Linfield man wiggled his way past three Glenavon defenders down by the touchline before driving towards goal and curling the ball into the net from a tight angle.
Cooper first won the award in September 2013, for a strike against Glentoran during his time with the Lurgan Blues.