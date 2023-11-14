Linfield's Premiership clash with Crusaders scheduled for Saturday is postponed

The Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed that Linfield’s Premiership clash with Crusaders which was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed following late international call-ups.

Goalkeeper David Walsh has been drafted into Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U21 squad for their European Championship qualifier against England at Goodison Park, joining club teammate Chris McKee.

The league leaders, who now sit five points clear at the top following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Larne, were due to travel to Seaview, but a new date will now be found for the fixture.

Crusaders currently sit fourth in the Premiership and were coming off a dramatic 2-1 weekend triumph over Loughgall where substitute Paul Heatley scored a 93rd minute winner.

Premiership leaders Linfield's meeting with Crusaders has been postponed. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press