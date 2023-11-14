Linfield's Premiership clash with Crusaders scheduled for Saturday is postponed
Goalkeeper David Walsh has been drafted into Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U21 squad for their European Championship qualifier against England at Goodison Park, joining club teammate Chris McKee.
The league leaders, who now sit five points clear at the top following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Larne, were due to travel to Seaview, but a new date will now be found for the fixture.
Crusaders currently sit fourth in the Premiership and were coming off a dramatic 2-1 weekend triumph over Loughgall where substitute Paul Heatley scored a 93rd minute winner.
"We can confirm our fixture v Crusaders scheduled for 18th November at Seaview, has now been postponed due to international call ups,” Linfield posted on social media. “The rearranged date will be communicated in due course and tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.”