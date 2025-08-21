Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides positive Conor Bradley injury update after Northern Ireland inclusion

​Northern Ireland have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign getting underway next month with Conor Bradley and Pierce Charles both named in Michael O’Neill’s squad.

​Talisman Bradley has missed the start of Liverpool’s Premier League title defence through a hamstring issue while young goalkeeper Charles picked up a shoulder injury playing for Sheffield Wednesday which was believed to be worse than originally thought.

While it remains to be seen what role the influential pair will play as O’Neill’s men get their 2026 World Cup bid underway with September trips to Luxembourg and Germany, their inclusion is undoubtedly positive news.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot provided an update on Bradley’s fitness ahead of their weekend Premier League trip to Newcastle United, saying: “Conor trained with us (Thursday) for a few minutes for the first time.”

Conor Bradley has been included in Northern Ireland's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

O’Neill also remains hopeful over Bradley’s international involvement and admits it would be ideal if the former Dungannon Swifts youngster has played for his club side before arriving in camp.

"He's had a good pre-season,” he said. “He has a small injury and Liverpool have been careful with him.

"Hopefully he'll get some minutes, but he's trying to get into one of the best teams in the world, who have signed a lot of players as well and are the Premier League champions.

"The most important thing is he's fit and available for us. Ideally, you'd like him to come in having played three games for Liverpool.

"That may not be the case and the medical teams are in regular dialogue."

While Charles has been included, O’Neill revealed his current issue will be monitored, saying: “Pierce has an injury, we're in dialogue with Sheffield Wednesday, we don't know the extent of that in full yet.”

Blackpool goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who lost his number one spot to Charles, has been recalled with Conor Hazard absent due to a knee injury.