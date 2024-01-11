Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there’s still “much more to come” from Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley after the full-back starred in their 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Fulham at Anfield.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined due to injury, Bradley was handed a deserved opportunity by Klopp as the Reds edged a step closer to a Wembley date against either Chelsea or Middlesbrough with the County Tyrone native named Player of the Match.

Bradley, who made the move to Liverpool from Irish League club Dungannon Swifts in 2021, has now registered five club appearances across competitions during this campaign after recovering from a back injury picked up in pre-season.

The 20-year-old won both Player's Player of the Season and Player of the Season awards at Bolton Wanderers last season following a successful loan spell and with Alexander-Arnold’s expected transition into midfield over the coming years, Bradley could be a long-term fit in Klopp’s side.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) hugs Conor Bradley at the end of the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match at Anfield, Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

"I told him before the game that we were waiting for that moment where we could give him an opportunity,” said Klopp. ”He was waiting for it.

"Before he got injured in pre-season my opinion of him was already very high and then he was out for a long time. He's a top boy and today was intense for him - somebody will drive him home hopefully because he's sitting in the dressing room and doesn't look great!

"He gave his absolute everything and it's so nice to see. He could show how good he already is and there's so much more to come.

"With the first goal, things like that happen and if you're a defender there will always be involvement in a goal somehow, but it's all about how quick you can get into the game again and I didn't see any kind of reaction from Conor. I liked it a lot.