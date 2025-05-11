Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley (right) is replaced by substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) during Liverpool's Premier League draw with Arsenal. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has criticised fans at Anfield for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold – with supporters also chanting the name of Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds right-back confirmed earlier this week he would not be signing a new contract when his current deal with the newly-crowned Premier League champions expires this summer.

Alexander-Arnold, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, was subjected to audible jeers as he was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal and that continued with most of his touches of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England international, who is bringing to an end a 20-year association with the club he joined as a six-year-old, has won two domestic titles and the Champions League but that was forgotten by large sections of the crowd.

Head coach Arne Slot had said prior to the game he would not tell supporters how they should react to the player’s announcement.

Alexander-Arnold had been on the bench as Slot looked to the future by starting with 21-year-old Bradley on the right of his defence.

The highly-rated Northern Irishman has long been viewed as the natural successor in the position and the crowd sang his name both during the game and after he was replaced by Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m surprised how many. When you’re in a crowd of 60,000, there’s no doubt there’s a lot of unhappy people at Liverpool about the situation, and I’ve said that’s understandable,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“But for me, I don’t believe any player putting on that red shirt, on going out there to get them three points or winning titles, who goes on to win trophies should be being booed.

“I understand, there’s a lot of ill-feeling, and some people outside of Liverpool won’t be able to understand that. I do.

“(But) booing one of your own players while they are playing is not for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold’s long-time team-mate Andy Robertson was reluctant to give his true opinion on the reaction.

“There’s a lot of emotion around it. It’s crucial in these moments that I don’t tell you how to feel and you don’t tell me how to feel about it. All I can do is tell you how I feel about it,” he told Sky Sports.

“First of all, I’m disappointed to lose my best mate. In the game, we’ve done it all together. He’s an amazing player and person. He’s made me a better player and that comes from the bottom of my heart.

“He’s taken me to levels where I never knew existed. He kept pushing me through the good years. And he’s made a choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His legacy at this club is obvious there to see. The trophies he’s won, the moments he’s had in history will always be there. It’s an emotional decision.

“For Trent, it’s not been an easy one. Of course it’s not. But he’s made the decision. It’s not nice to see a friend get booed, it wasn’t nice. But as I said, we can’t tell people how to act.